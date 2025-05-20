Hawaiian Airlines plane evacuated following passenger threat

A flight from San Diego to Honolulu was deplaned Tuesday after a passenger made a threat, Hawaiian Airlines said.

The Hawaiian Airlines plane was pushing back from the gate for an 8:28 a.m. departure when the threat was made, Hawaiian Airlines said in a written statement. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

"As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement and guests were safely deplaned," the statement read.

The 283 passengers and 10 crew members were deplaned.

The unofficial flight tracking site, FlightAware, showed minimal delays and only 1 cancellation at the San Diego airport as of 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson for SAN confirmed flight operations were normal.

At around 11 a.m., video from SkyRanger 7 showed dozens of emergency vehicles on the tarmac near the plane, including patrol cars and unmarked black SUVs.

Notably, no fire vehicles seem to be parked nearby and urgency seemed to be minimal.

A rolling staircase stood at the front of the Hawaiian Airlines jet with the front cabin door was nearby. A pair of airport shuttle buses were parked nearby and departed the area around 11:10 a.m., presumably with passengers.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.