Police seize over 16,000 fentanyl pills, 72 pounds of meth in San Joaquin County

A month-long investigation by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force seized 16,500 fentanyl pills and 72 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said Friday on social media.

The task force served search warrants Wednesday at four locations in collaboration with SWAT units from the Stockton Police Department and the sheriff's office, Tracy police and the San Joaquin County Probation Office.

Three men were arrested. In addition to the fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities captured 83 pounds of processed marijuana, two handguns, $5,481 in cash and two meth conversion labs, police said.