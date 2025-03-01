San Joaquin County

Police seize over 16,000 fentanyl pills, 72 pounds of meth in San Joaquin County

Three men were arrested in the drug bust where police also captured marijuana, handguns and meth labs

By Bay City News

NBCDFW.com

A month-long investigation by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force seized 16,500 fentanyl pills and 72 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said Friday on social media.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The task force served search warrants Wednesday at four locations in collaboration with SWAT units from the Stockton Police Department and the sheriff's office, Tracy police and the San Joaquin County Probation Office.

Three men were arrested. In addition to the fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities captured 83 pounds of processed marijuana, two handguns, $5,481 in cash and two meth conversion labs, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Joaquin CountyCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us