Massive Search for Possible Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Near Moss Landing

The Coast Guard is leading a multi-agency search for a possible missing 7-year-old boy in the vicinity of Moss Landing, according to an emailed news release received at 1:01 a.m. Thursday.

The Coast Guard received a relayed report of the missing boy at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday from Monterey County dispatchers, who reported that a 3-year-old boy told a good Samaritan that his mother went missing near Moss Landing.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a 47-foot boat and diverted a helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.

CalFire crews located the missing woman and took her to a local hospital, and reported that the 3-year-old boy later said his 7-year-old brother was also missing.

Search efforts for the possible missing boy are continuing. This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.