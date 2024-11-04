Possible PG&E power shutoffs could impact parts of Bay Area

Strong winds and dry conditions could lead to possible power shutoffs in parts of the Bay Area this week.

PG&E said Sunday it has notified about 15,000 customers in 17 counties and three tribal areas that their power may be proactively shut off. Customers in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties could be impacted.

The shutoffs could begin as soon as Tuesday and are also likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks a critical fire danger and mild temperatures in the Microclimate Forecast.

With Election Day Tuesday, PG&E says it has been taking proactive measures to ensure the reliability of power to polling places.

To get a phone call or text in the event of a power shutoff, sign up for PG&E's PSPS alerts. Visit PG&E's website for more updates.

Here's a breakdown of areas under the possible PSPS events this week:

Alameda

Butte

Colusa

Contra Costa

Glenn

Kern

Lake

Mendocino

Napa

Plumas

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Yolo