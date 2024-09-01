Powerball

Winner! $1.1 million Powerball ticket sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky lottery player in Northern California is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth more than $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers in Saturday's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was bought at Romey's Liquor Store, 3 Purity Plaza in Woodland, just outside Sacramento and is good for $1,176,502 before taxes, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The winning numbers in Saturday night's $69 million Powerball draw were 4-34-35-38-69 and the Powerball 19.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game Saturday, so the pot for Monday's Powerball draw jumps to an estimated $80 million, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $681 million. The next draw in that multi-state game takes place Tuesday night.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Powerballlottery
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us