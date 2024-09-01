Winner! $1.1 million Powerball ticket sold in Northern California

A lucky lottery player in Northern California is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth more than $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers in Saturday's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was bought at Romey's Liquor Store, 3 Purity Plaza in Woodland, just outside Sacramento and is good for $1,176,502 before taxes, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's $69 million Powerball draw were 4-34-35-38-69 and the Powerball 19.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game Saturday, so the pot for Monday's Powerball draw jumps to an estimated $80 million, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $681 million. The next draw in that multi-state game takes place Tuesday night.