Powerball ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Northern California

A lucky Powerball lottery player in Northern California is holding a ticket worth $1.4 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning lottery ticket was sold at an Arco AM/PM at 4224 Marconi Ave. in Sacramento, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's $69 million Powerball draw were 6-15-18-33-49 and the Powerball 7.

No jackpot-winning tickets were sold in the multi-state draw, bringing the pot for Saturday's draw to an estimated $88 million, the lottery said.