lottery

Powerball ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky Powerball lottery player in Northern California is holding a ticket worth $1.4 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning lottery ticket was sold at an Arco AM/PM at 4224 Marconi Ave. in Sacramento, the lottery said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The winning numbers in Wednesday's $69 million Powerball draw were 6-15-18-33-49 and the Powerball 7.

No jackpot-winning tickets were sold in the multi-state draw, bringing the pot for Saturday's draw to an estimated $88 million, the lottery said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

lotteryNorthern CaliforniaSacramento
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us