Powerball 5/5 ticket worth $2.6 million sold in Northern California

A lottery player in Northern California is holding a ticket that just missed the $615 million jackpot but is still worth $2.68 million, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday's draw was sold at the Quik Stop market at 4707 Quail Lake Drive in Stockton, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball draw were 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball number 18.

Someone has come forward at the eleventh hour to claim a $1.5 million Powerball ticket bought last October in Los Gatos, according to the California Lottery, though it wasn't quite official as of Monday morning.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state lottery game, pushing the jackpot up to an estimated $650 million for Monday night's draw.

On Friday, a Mega Millions 5/5 ticket worth $1.7 million was sold in the Southern California city of Oxnard. With no jackpot winners in that draw, the pot for Tuesday's Mega Millions draw is up to $480 million.