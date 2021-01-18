Pregnant Bobcat Likely Hit by Car in San Diego Released Back to Wild After Treatment

A pregnant bobcat that was likely hit by a car in mid-December has since been released back to the wild after being treated by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) for a fractured jaw.

The mother-to-be was discovered on the median of Bernardo Center Road in the Rancho Bernardo area on Dec. 16, 2020, according to SDHS. There, animal care staff were able to get a hold of the feline and take her to SDHS’ Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center for immediate care.

After inspecting the bobcat, veterinarians determined she needed extensive medical care at the San Diego Humane Society Ramona Wildlife Center. Staff discovered the feline was suffering from a fractured jaw and that she was pregnant.

As time flew by, the bobcat slowly began to regain its strength thanks to the careful treatment by SDHS veterinarians. For weeks, the cat’s jaw was stabilized with wiring and sutures as she recovered.

Eventually, the feline went from eating a soft diet, to chopped foods and eventually to solid foods and ultimately her natural prey diet – a sign of victory for the medical staff who helped treat the pregnant cat.

“This case was extra special, since we learned during her initial ultrasound that she was expecting kittens,” Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, said in a statement. “We’ve been like a protective extended family, preserving not one, but three lives! We are happy that she and her unborn kittens can resume their role as apex predators here in San Diego County.”

After making a strong recovery, the fortunate feline was released Sunday in Rancho Bernardo in an area not too far from where she was found. It is unclear when she is due to give birth.