Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Mendocino County in Northern California Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Service.

The quake was centered about 3.2 miles east of the census-designated place Boonville and about 36.7 miles west of the City of Clearlake. 

No other information was immediately available.

