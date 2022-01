A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck on the California-Nevada border near Death Valley National Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:28 p.m. and was centered 24.1 miles east-northeast of Big Pine, the USGS said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No other information was immediately available.

Are you prepared for the next big one?