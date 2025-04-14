Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes Julian in East San Diego County

We are no longer updating this story. Please click here to follow live updates.

A preliminary 5.2 earthquake struck Julian Monday morning and was felt across San Diego County.

A preliminary earthquake of 5.2 was recorded around 10 a.m. 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles just south of Julian, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS is also reporting 7 small aftershocks by 10:30 a.m.

Monday's earthquake follows a 3.5-magnitude temblor in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a Tsunami is not expected.

Tsunami NOT expected. Did you feel it? We did 😮 #CAwx https://t.co/RzXKdKrXt5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 14, 2025

NBC 7 reporter Joey Safchik was in Los Angeles and said she did not feel the earthquake, but she did get the alert. NBC Los Angeles did report some shaking in the area.

Shaking was felt at the NBC 7 building in Kearny Mesa and across the county. Reporter Joe Little saw construction crews running off a worksite following the earthquake alert. At the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, reporter Nicole Gomez felt her vehicle shake vigorously. Dozens of car alarms went off inside the parking garage.

People reported shaking as east in Mexicali and as north in Escondido, according to the Did you feel it? entries on the USGS website.