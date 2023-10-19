California

Premature MyShake alert test startles people awake ahead of Great ShakeOut drill

Earthquake warning comes 7 hours earlier than scheduled drill

By NBC Bay Area staff

Potentially millions of people were startled awake Thursday morning by a premature test of the MyShake alert on their cellphones.

The alert sent at 3:19 a.m. Pacific time went off for many in the Bay Area 7 hours before it was scheduled for Thursday's Great ShakeOut earthquake drill in California.

The test alert came less than a day after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake centered in southern Sacramento County was felt across parts of the Bay Area.

The premature alert included a voice alert saying "This is a test." The alert was scheduled for 10:19 a.m., and it seems time zones got mixed up.

An acknowledgement from MyShake on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reads "You might have gotten a test alert from the @MyShakeApp early today. We acknowledge that no one wants to get a test message this early and we are working with our #ShakeAlert technical partner to determine what happened."

