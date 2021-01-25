California Legislature

Proposal Would Extend California Eviction Moratorium Through June

By Adam Beam

The Capitol Building in downtown Sacramento.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

California would extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants' unpaid rent, according to a proposal being negotiated between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire on Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic. To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

The proposal would also use $2.6 billion Congress approved for California as part of the most recent coronavirus aid package to pay landlords up to 80% of tenants' unpaid rent — but only if landlords forgive the remaining 20%. If landlords refused, the state would pay 25% of unpaid rent to ensure those tenants could not be evicted through the end of June.

Local

weather 8 mins ago

Aerial View: Snow Covers Bay Area Peaks

Sharks 14 hours ago

Sharks' Burns ‘Blacked Out' on ‘Disgusting' Clutch Goal to Beat Wild

Details were outlined in a “fact sheet" sent to lawmakers. The proposal is being negotiated between Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and could change. Representatives from all three offices declined to comment on Monday, with a spokesman for Newsom saying they hoped to have more information soon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California Legislaturecoronaviruseviction moratoriumrenters protections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us