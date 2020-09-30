Earthquakes

Quake Swarm Shakes Imperial County

The 70 earthquakes in Imperial County were first felt at 4 p.m.

By Eric S. Page and Bill Feather

There was a swarm of earthquakes centered in Westmorland, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

"The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland, is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas," tweeted seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms …. too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it."

The largest quake was a magnitude 4.9 a little after 5:30 p.m. that was felt in parts of San Diego County and Tijuana, according to United States Geological Survey's Did You Feel It? map.

