Quake Swarm Shakes Imperial County

There was a swarm of earthquakes centered in Westmorland, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

The 70 earthquakes in Imperial County were first felt at 4 p.m.

"The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland, is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas," tweeted seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms …. too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it."

In just 2.5hr Westmoreland swarm has had 45 quakes of M≥3.0. One of the largest swarms we have had in the Imperial Valley - and it is historically the most active swarms in SoCal. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 1, 2020

The largest quake was a magnitude 4.9 a little after 5:30 p.m. that was felt in parts of San Diego County and Tijuana, according to United States Geological Survey's Did You Feel It? map.