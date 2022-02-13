Rain, Snow Forecast for Mountains Monday

While the Bay Area's dry spell has no end in sight, winter weather is expected to briefly return to the Sierra Nevada Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a low pressure system and cold front will move quickly across eastern California and the Great Basin late Monday into Tuesday, bringing an increase in winds Monday afternoon and colder temperatures.

A short period of rain and snow is expected Monday evening through early Tuesday.

A band of rain and snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible for the Tahoe basin northward into eastern Sierra and Plumas counties.

Temperatures will be colder, near or below freezing, late Monday night into Tuesday.

While the snow is expected to end prior to Tuesday morning, motorists should allow for extra travel time.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, the last measurable rain in downtown San Francisco was Jan 7.