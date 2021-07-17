red flag warning

Red Flag Warning Issued in Parts of Bay Area Starting Sunday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Fire weather watches for parts of the Bay Area have been updated to a Red Flag Warning starting Sunday, Cal Fire confirmed.

The agency said via Twitter a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Northern California starting Saturday.

We'll see more low clouds and some spotty drizzle to start the weekend, although inland temperatures will be trending warmer into the 80s and 90s into early next week. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details.

Local

"This is critical fire weather, so use caution outdoors," they said.

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said dry mountain conditions are likely leading to the large scale warning areas.

In the Bay Area, a Red Flag Warning will begin Sunday through Monday at 5 p.m. for mountain areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

