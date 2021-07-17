Red Flag Warning Issued in Parts of Bay Area Starting Sunday

Fire weather watches for parts of the Bay Area have been updated to a Red Flag Warning starting Sunday, Cal Fire confirmed.

#RedFlagWarning in effect for Northern California from Saturday afternoon till Saturday evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors. More tips: https://t.co/TRIM6OtIun pic.twitter.com/EjIfwRuPFM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 17, 2021

The agency said via Twitter a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Northern California starting Saturday.

We'll see more low clouds and some spotty drizzle to start the weekend, although inland temperatures will be trending warmer into the 80s and 90s into early next week. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details.

"This is critical fire weather, so use caution outdoors," they said.

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said dry mountain conditions are likely leading to the large scale warning areas.

In the Bay Area, a Red Flag Warning will begin Sunday through Monday at 5 p.m. for mountain areas.

Fire weather watches updated to red flag warnings for dry lightning potential: Sun 11am-Mon 5pm for the Santa Lucia Mtns/Los Padres Nat'l Forest and Sun 5pm-Mon 5pm for Bay Area mountain areas. #CAwx #FireWx @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/CpmklszrCp — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.