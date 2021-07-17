Red Flag Warning Issued in Parts of Bay Area Starting Sunday

Fire weather watches for parts of the Bay Area have been updated to a Red Flag Warning starting Sunday, Cal Fire confirmed.
The agency said via Twitter a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Northern California starting Saturday.
"This is critical fire weather, so use caution outdoors," they said.
NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said dry mountain conditions are likely leading to the large scale warning areas.
In the Bay Area, a Red Flag Warning will begin Sunday through Monday at 5 p.m. for mountain areas.
