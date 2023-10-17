New law enhances religious protections for incarcerated people across California

Religious protections for incarcerated people across California will be enhanced following Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval of legislation last week.

Senate Bill 309, authored by Senator Dave Cortese would allow the right to exercise religious freedom, including accommodations for grooming and prescribed religious clothing and headwear, in prisons and jails in California.

The administrator of each local detention facility will also have to develop and implement a policy following these requirements on or before Jan. 1, 2025.

The law follows research that shows when inmates can practice their spiritual tradition while in detention, they’re less likely to be violent or engage in other negative behaviors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SB 309 is sponsored by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR-California and co-sponsored by the Tayba Foundation.