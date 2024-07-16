‘America needs him': Bay Area delegates at Republican National Convention

Just two days after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Republicans have kicked off their national convention in Wisconsin where they will officially nominate Trump as the party’s presidential candidate.

“The energy is really off the charts,” Peter Kup said.

He is from Santa Clara and the former vice chair of the California Republican Party and an alternate delegate.

He said the past few days have been an emotional whirlwind. He was on a plane full of delegates heading to Milwaukee when he learned the former president had been shot.

“It’s one of the most scariest moments I’ve had in my lifetime,” Kuo said. “ There are many words and phrases to describe it. ‘He dodged a bullet, he has nine lives,’ but in general, people are very grateful."

"The entire parameter, at least five blocks are all blocked off," he said, describing the huge perimeter around the convention site and security was intense.

Law enforcement from across the country were there and Kuo said metal detectors, multiple credential checks and a clear bag policy are all in place.

But he said he wasn’t scared at all.

“If Donald Trump can take a bullet for us, we’re ready to take one for the American people as well. We are not worried,” Kuo said.

“We are super united, and we love him and we’re proud of him and how he has behaved under fire literally and America needs him. We are praying for him,” Harmeet Dhillon said.

The California attorney is on the Trump legal team and delivered a prayer at the event Monday evening.

“I’ll be giving a prayer for the future of our country for our leaders, for the wisdom of voters and a couple of other things that I’ll save for tonight,” Dhillon said. “I’ve been to many conventions. I think this is the most united I’ve seen the party and I’m really excited by that.

Dhillon said she’s also thrilled by Trump’s vice president pick. Republicans say they smell victory and have never been prouder of their party’s leader.

“I admire this guy so much because of his bravery and the way he raised his first and told his supporters to fight, fight. “That’s amazing for 78-year-old guy to be able to do this,” Kuo said.

“I feel like this is the most important election of my lifetime and I’m proud that California is going to play an important role in that,” Dhillon said.