Attorney General Bonta Reminds Retailers That Price Gouging After Emergency Declarations Is Illegal

As wildfire season ramps up and after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a reminder Sunday that price gouging in times of emergency is illegal.

Wildfires continue to destroy homes and prompt evacuations for thousands of residents, which can lead to a greater demand to essential products like food, emergency supplies, medical supplies and gasoline.

Bonta said that retailers are prohibited from raising their prices more than 10 percent following a state or local declaration of emergency. For items that begin selling after a declaration, the seller cannot increase its price by more than 50 percent.

The law also applies to repair and cleanup services, transportation services, hotel and rental accommodations and storage services.

Those who violate the law can face up to one year in prison or a fine of $10,000, in addition to civil penalties of $2,500 per violation.

"California's price gouging law prevents businesses from overcharging Californians for essential services and supplies during their moment of need. As Attorney General, I will use the full powers of my office to protect vulnerable Californians from those who would take advantage," Bonta said in a statement.

Residents can report cases of price gouging to the local authorities or the attorney general at oag.ca.gov/report.

More information on price gouging laws can be found at oag.ca.gov.