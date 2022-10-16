AG Bonta ‘Grateful' for Arrest of Stockton Serial Killings Suspect

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said Saturday he is "grateful" for the arrest earlier in the day of the suspect in the series of recent homicides in Stockton and Oakland.

"I am grateful for the work of the Stockton Police Department and law enforcement agencies who lent their support to this investigation, including the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Firearms and Bureau of Forensic Services," Bonta said. "When we face a challenge or threat to the safety of Californians, we stand stronger when we stand together. Because of our collaborative work, the citizens of Stockton and California communities can feel comfort in knowing that this suspect is now in custody."

At a Saturday afternoon news conference at Stockton police headquarters, Police Chief Stanley McFadden and Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln announced the arrest of a man in connection with the recent serial killings in Stockton and Oakland that claimed the lives of six people.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wesley Brownlee, 43 of Stockton, was arrested early Saturday morning and is set to appear at the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brownlee was stopped by officers in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. before being taken into custody.

According to police, he was wearing dark clothing, a mask around his neck and was armed with a firearm.

Police said after their surveillance team followed Brownlee while he was driving and watched his patterns. They determined he was going to possibly strike again.