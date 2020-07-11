Silicon Valley

Russian Man Found Guilty of Hacking Into 3 Bay Area Tech Companies

The man hacked into LinkedIn, DropBox and the company formerly knowing as Formspring.

By Bay City News

A Russian man has been convicted of hacking into three Bay Area tech companies, United States Attorney David Anderson announced Friday.

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 32, was convicted by a federal jury for hacking into LinkedIn, DropBox and the social networking company formerly known as Formspring.

The jury found Nikulin hacked into computers belonging to the three companies. He installed malware on computers belonging to LinkedIn and Formspring and stole the usernames and passwords of employees at the companies.

He also sold and conspired to sell data he stole as a result of the hacks.

Nikulin was arrested in 2016 while traveling to the Czech Republic, and he was extradited to the United States to face trial on multiple counts of computer hacking, fraud and identity theft. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 29.

