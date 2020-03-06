coronavirus

San Diego Woman Misses Birth of First Grandchild in China Due to Coronavirus

Rhonda Rogers' daughter and son-in-law live in China where travel to and from the U.S. has been canceled or restricted

By Jackie Crea

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak is keeping a Tierrasanta woman from seeing the birth of her first grandchild in China.

The viral outbreak is keeping two parts of a family thousands of miles away from each other at a time when they need each other the most.

The love between a mother and daughter knows no distance. Nothing is more true for Rhonda Rogers in Tierrasanta and her daughter Ashley Hatcher, a teacher in Beijing, China.

California

coronavirus Mar 5

Deputies Actually Had to Respond to a Costco Over Coronavirus Buying

california drought 21 hours ago

California to Get Much-Needed Rain, Snow After Dry Months

Rogers keeps updated with video chat and the YouTube channel Ashley and her husband Graham upload videos to. She was supposed to be in China for the birth of her first grandchild in May, even though her disability makes it challenging to travel. She was diagnosed with myositis 17 years ago, and has been dealing with the disease progressing ever since. The disease affects her muscles and makes it difficult for her to walk.

But things have changed.

“We had plan A. We had plan B. We didn’t coronavirus plans. I don’t think anybody else does either,” said Rogers.

In a panic, Hatcher was thinking about leaving and called her mom.

“Mom I want you to get me a first class plane ticket out of Beijing. Planes were still flying. Tomorrow,” Hatcher told her mother.

But risking exposure at the airport or during travel and leaving the pets at home with her husband wasn’t an option.

And that scenario would leave her husband out of the picture.

 “I wouldn’t be able to be there for the birth of our daughter,” he said over video chat.

Hatcher stayed and the couple is now in self-quarantine taking extra precautions.

“It’s been a couple days since I’ve been outside," she said.

For now, the family will have to continue their chats at the kitchen table via video chat.

“Take care of your family and my granddaughter who I hope I’ll get to see in person sometime,” said Rogers. “Someday coronavirus will be contained, gone. I am hoping I am still mobile and traveling. They will of course come and see me. That’s a given right? I’m the grandma.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChinaBeijingoutbreakbirth
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us