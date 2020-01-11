San Diego Zoo, Safari Park to Match One Day Admissions for Australian Wildlife Relief Efforts

On Sunday, San Diego Zoo Global (SDZG) has pledged to match the amount of money raised from admissions at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park and send it to wildlife efforts.

The donation effort pledged to match one-day admissions at the parks for Australian wildlife relief efforts.

“San Diego Zoo Global is a nonprofit wildlife conservation organization, so the money we raise at our parks every day goes back into our mission to save species,” said Paul A. Baribault, president/CEO, San Diego Zoo Global.

“Sunday’s effort is not just about fundraising, but also gives our audience an additional opportunity to be included in the effort to save Australian wildlife," he added.

The @sandiegozoo & @sdzsafaripark will contribute an amount equal to the money raised in this Sunday’s admissions for Australia wildlife relief efforts. Your visit to the Zoo & Safari Park on Sunday, Jan 12, will help koalas & other Australian wildlife. https://t.co/XtnT9CcRvR pic.twitter.com/5VTtghNAkw — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 10, 2020

Record-breaking high temperatures and severe drought have fueled a series of wildfires that have been raging in Australia for several weeks. More than 15 million acres have been affected so far, with wildfires joining together in some areas to create mega-fire events.

In response, SDZG announced this week that they will remain committed to protecting the koalas and will return to the Blue Mountain region to look for other koalas.

“In the short term, we will be engaging in search and rescue for wildlife that needs assistance, and putting in water sources for the wildlife that have been left behind," said Kellie Leigh, SDZG researcher. "Our long-term goal will be to re-wild the koalas that were rescued and recover the population in the region.”

To learn more about San Diego Zoo Global, visit their website.