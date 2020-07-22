san quentin outbreak

San Quentin Death Row Inmate Dies, Potentially From COVID-19

A total of 2,092 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at San Quentin as of Wednesday

By Bay City News

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday that San Quentin State Prison inmate John Beames has died, potentially due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. He was 67.

Beames was pronounced dead Tuesday at an outside hospital, according to the CDCR. His exact cause of death is still pending a coroner's report, but CDCR officials said he died due to complications from the virus.

Beames was convicted of first-degree murder in Tulare County 1995 and sentenced to death. He had been on the state's death row since Nov. 7, 1995.

A total of 2,092 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at San Quentin as of Wednesday. Beames would be the prison's 14th coronavirus death, should his cause of death be confirmed as coronavirus-related.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

