Santa Cruz County

More Shelter Available at Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center Due to Storm

By Bay City News

Rain illuminated by a light pole.
NBC

Anticipating possible evacuations as a result of potential flooding due to Thursday night's atmospheric river storm that is pummeling northern California, the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center has opened an additional shelter location to protect residents from the impact of the storm. 

Along with previously announced shelter locations, an overnight shelter is also open at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. The shelter opened at 7 p.m.

Each shelter site will provide a place to sleep, with food, supplies and support services provided.

Pets are allowed at the Cabrillo site if kept within carriers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm 12 hours ago

Bay Area Weather: Atmospheric River to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Thunderstorms

bay area storm 11 hours ago

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz CountyAtmospheric River
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us