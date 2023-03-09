More Shelter Available at Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center Due to Storm

Anticipating possible evacuations as a result of potential flooding due to Thursday night's atmospheric river storm that is pummeling northern California, the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center has opened an additional shelter location to protect residents from the impact of the storm.

Along with previously announced shelter locations, an overnight shelter is also open at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. The shelter opened at 7 p.m.

Each shelter site will provide a place to sleep, with food, supplies and support services provided.

Pets are allowed at the Cabrillo site if kept within carriers.