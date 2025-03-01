Santa Cruz launches street sweeping program to improve city's cleanliness

The City of Santa Cruz is launching a new street sweeping pilot program to improve cleanliness and comply with state stormwater regulations, city officials said.

The program will temporarily restrict parking on alternate days from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. in designated areas to allow street sweepers better access to curbs and gutters, a press release issued Wednesday noted.

Officials said "No Parking Zones" signs will be posted in pilot areas, and enforcement will begin on March 4.

Vehicles in violation may receive citations or be towed.

According to officials, the initiative targets six zones with moderate trash levels, including parts of the Harvey West area, Ocean Street corridor, Soquel Avenue, Water Street, Delaware Avenue, and the Mission Street Extension. These areas, mainly commercial, were identified through monitoring efforts as needing enhanced cleaning.

The city will assess the program's effectiveness in keeping streets clean and its potential expansion into residential areas.

More details on affected streets and parking impacts are available on the Street Sweeping Pilot Program website.