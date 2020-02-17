SD County Health Department Receives $750K Grant for Dementia Research

The San Diego County Health Department received $750,000 for dementia research and services from the state of California, the California Department of Public Health announced.

“California has more aging people than any other state in the nation, including more people living with Alzheimer’s, other age-related brain dementias, and the people who care for them” said former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver.

About 670,000 people in California live with some level of Alzheimer's dementia, said Dr. Sonia Angell, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer.

“The time is now to work with communities and partners to find durable solutions. These awards reflect an important investment towards that goal," she said.

The funding comes from the California Healthy Brain Initiative State and Local Public Health Partnerships program which supports program evaluation, education and empowerment, public and private partnerships as well as ensuring a competent health care workforce, according to the press release.

Five other local public health agencies received identical grants for a total of $4.5 million. Each grant will be distributed over three years from June 1, 2020 to 2022.

The other health agencies that received funding were in Los Angeles, Placer, Sacramento, Santa Clara and Shasta counties.