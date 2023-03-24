Coast Guard Suspends Search in Monterey Bay for Missing 7-Year-Old Boy

A search for a 7-year-old boy in the chilly waters of Monterey Bay was suspended Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for the missing boy, which was taking place in the vicinity of Moss Landing.

The search was suspended pending further developments after Coast Guard responders conducted 11 and half cumulative search hours covering approximately 5 square nautical miles of the bay with no sign of the boy. During the time of the search, the water temperature was 53 degrees.

The troubling saga began Wednesday evening, when Coast Guard Station Monterey watchstanders received a relayed report from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, of a call from a good samaritan who spoke with a 3-year-old boy who said his mother went missing in the vicinity of Moss Landing.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Monterey 47-foot motor lifeboat crew and diverted an Air Station San Francisco aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist in the search.

Cal Fire located the missing woman and transferred her to a local hospital. But, Cal Fire officials reported that the 3-year-old boy later said that his 7-year-old brother was also missing.

Coast Guard Station Monterey also dispatched a 29-foot response boat. California State Parks also sent first responders as did Cal Fire and the sheriff's department.