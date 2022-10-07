Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of Family in Central Valley

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the kidnapping and killings of a family in Central California earlier this week, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Alberto Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado – the primary suspect in the case – was arrested Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.