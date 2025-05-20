GM pushes back against California's electric vehicle mandate

In just 10 years, California is set to ban the sale of new gas-only cars as the state moves toward only electric vehicles or hybrids -- and 11 other states have followed suit.

General Motors initially supported the Golden State’s goal, but now, is behind an upcoming congressional vote working to stop it from happening.

GM notes that EV sales have slowed and the targets set under the mandate likely won’t be met in time.

Saying in a statement: “GM believes in customer choice, and we continue to focus on offering the best and broadest portfolio of vehicles on the market. GM has long supported one national standard and consistency in emissions regulations that are aligned with market realities.”

GM says it’s still building EVs and is investing $12 billion into its EV products and manufacturing over the past five years.

But clean air advocates claim the automaker is shifting with the political winds.

