Series of Earthquakes Hit Baja California, Felt in San Diego

Baja California, Mexico was struck by a series of earthquakes early Monday that were felt throughout San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The four quakes were all reported within a span of 20 minutes in the area near Maneadero, Baja California, about 120 miles southeast of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The first temblor, a preliminary magnitude 4.4 quake, was reported at 8:09 a.m. and was the southernmost quake to hit the region. It was followed about 20 minutes later by three earthquakes in a matter of minutes -- two preliminary magnitude 5.1 quakes and a preliminary magnitude 4.5 quake.

It was not immediately clear if any of the quakes were foreshocks or aftershocks of each other.

Baja California's civil protection division said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Some shaking was reportedly felt throughout San Diego County, including as far north as Oceanside, according to the USGS. At least one person reported to USGS they felt shaking in Los Angeles.

Felt it here in San Marcos — Your name here (@sunsetstalker) August 17, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.