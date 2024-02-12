Series of quakes strike near El Centro, Imperial County

A series of earthquakes have been reported near El Centro Monday, the largest a 4.8 magnitude just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was a mile north northwest of El Centro and struck at 12:36 a.m. Monday. It was 2.3 miles north of Imperial and was about 11 miles deep.

Some San Diegans have reported feeling the quake as far as Coronado.

About a couple minutes later, a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 12:42 a.m. Monday and centered 1.2 miles northwest of El Centro. It was about 9 miles deep.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There have been 18 earthquakes reported near El Centro and Imperial since midnight.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.