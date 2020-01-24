Several Students Arrested Following Brawl at Fallbrook High School

Some two dozen Fallbrook High School students were involved in a brawl on campus Friday morning. Several of the students were arrested and some face criminal charges, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department .

The fight broke out at around 10:25 a.m. near the school's cafeteria.

"Upwards of 20 students" were involved in the clash and the fight led to a precautionary 2-hour campus lockdown, according to deputies.

Several students were booked into Juvenile Hall on charges including probation violations, battery, and battery on school officials.

A Facebook post from the school said more information would be released to families as it becomes available.

It is not yet clear what led to the brawl. Deputies from the Fallbrook Substation are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Fallbrook Substation detectives at (760) 451-3100.