Swimmer Released From Hospital 3 Weeks After Shark Attack Near Monterey

The swimmer attacked by a great white shark in Pacific Grove, near Monterey, three weeks ago is finally home, KSBW reported Wednesday.

Doctors who initially treated 62-year-old Steve Bruemmer said he narrowly escaped death after the attack on June 22 as the shark came just within a millimeter of severing a major artery.

"He was fortunate with his injuries that there was no damage to any major arteries, bones or organs," said Dr. Nicholas Rottler of Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

Natividad Hospital

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bruemmer, a Monterey resident and triathlete who has been swimming in the bay one to two times a week for the past 10 years, was attacked off Lover's Point Beach in Pacific Grove, which is located just north of the city of Monterey.

"The shark bite was unlucky. But after that, I have just had so much good luck," Bruemmer said in a statement released Thursday by the hospital where he was treated.