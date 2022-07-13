Shark Attack

Swimmer Released From Hospital 3 Weeks After Shark Attack Near Monterey

By NBC Bay Area staff

Natividad Hospital

The swimmer attacked by a great white shark in Pacific Grove, near Monterey, three weeks ago is finally home, KSBW reported Wednesday

Doctors who initially treated 62-year-old Steve Bruemmer said he narrowly escaped death after the attack on June 22 as the shark came just within a millimeter of severing a major artery.

"He was fortunate with his injuries that there was no damage to any major arteries, bones or organs," said Dr. Nicholas Rottler of Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

Natividad Hospital
Physcial therapist Dr. Brita Bruemmer. Eric Walberg and Steve Bruemmer. (July 13, 2022)
Bruemmer, a Monterey resident and triathlete who has been swimming in the bay one to two times a week for the past 10 years, was attacked off Lover's Point Beach in Pacific Grove, which is located just north of the city of Monterey.

"The shark bite was unlucky. But after that, I have just had so much good luck," Bruemmer said in a statement released Thursday by the hospital where he was treated.

