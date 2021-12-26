Morro Bay

Shark That Killed Man in California Was Likely a Great White

By The Associated Press

birdfestwintermorro1234
Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival

A shark that killed a man off the coast of central California on Christmas Eve was likely a great white, an official said.

The man was pulled from the waves near Morro Bay on Friday after a surfer saw him face down in the water with a boogie board floating nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The victim's name wasn't released. But Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby said the man was 31 years old and that officials had identified him and notified his next of kin.

The man's car was found parked in a dirt lot on the south side of Morro Creek, Endersby said Saturday.

California

Wayne Thiebaud 3 hours ago

Wayne Thiebaud, Painter of Lush Colors and Textures, Dies

freeze watch 4 hours ago

Freeze Watch for Stockton, Fairfield Areas Start Late Monday

Endesby told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that there were no witnesses to the incident, although it was “definitely, clearly a shark attack” and likely involved a great white.

Morro Bay is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Morro BayShark Attackgreat white shark
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us