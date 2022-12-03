Sierra-at-Tahoe Reopens After Last Year's Caldor Fire Damage

One of Lake Tahoe's resort is back up and running Saturday after missing out on ski season last year due to the Caldor Fire.

Sierra-at-Tahoe mountain resort was damaged by the flames of the Caldor Fire last year. The fire burned more than 220,000 acres, scorched 80% of the sierra at Tahoe property, destroyed lifts, ski equipment and several trees.

It took crews six months to re-build and clear debris.

Resort employees said it's a totally different terrain, and some are calling it a new era for Sierra.

"We have wider runs. West bowl is actually going to be a bowl, it's going to be a new place for people to discover," said Shelby Dunlap from Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Only two lifts will be open Saturday to start, but the resort plans to open later in the season.