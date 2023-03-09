Sierra Snow Forecast: Several Passes Over 100 Inches by End of Weekend

Several Sierra Nevada mountain passes could pick up over 100 inches of fresh snow between Thursday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes – all located in the central Sierra – are forecasted to surpass the 100-inch snowfall mark by the end of the weekend, the weather service said.

Donner Pass near north Lake Tahoe is projected to receive anywhere from 60 to 80 inches during the four-day window. Echo Pass near South Lake Tahoe is expected to get 24 to 30 inches.

Snow levels are expected to start out anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 feet Thursday before rising to 6,000 to 8,500 feet Friday morning, according to the weather service. They will then lower to about 4,500 to 6,500 feet over the weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sierra from 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Traveling through the mountains during that time is highly discouraged.

"Be prepared for chain controls, major travel delays, & possible road closures," the weather service said in a tweet.

Even more heavy snow is expected early next week, according to the weather service.

