Sierra Snow Levels Still Above Average, More Storms Predicted First Week of February

By Bay City News

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The National Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted Sunday that, despite California having a mostly dry January, snow depth and snow water content "is looking good and still running above average for this time of year."

Currently, the Northern Sierra is at about 113 percent of what is considered the normal amount of snow for this time of year. Central Sierra snow is at about 109 percent. Overall, the state has about 111 percent of its average snowpack right now, thanks to the record-breaking storms that came toward the end of 2021.

And while no rain is being predicted for the coming week, the NWS in San Diego tweeted Sunday "And more rain and mountain snow may arrive to California during the first week of February!"

