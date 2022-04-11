Sierra Snow on the Way Monday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area, Lassen, E. Plumas and E. Sierra counties, from early Monday morning into evening.

Forecasters are expecting 2 to 8 inches of snow in the Tahoe Basin, with 8 to 14 inches falling above 7,000 feet.

Northeastern California could also see 2 to 6 inches, except for up to two inches in eastern Lassen County.

The NWS says to expect strong winds through Sierra passes that could cause damage and lower visibility. Check road conditions at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.