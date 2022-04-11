Sierra snow

Sierra Snow on the Way Monday Morning

By Bay City News

LakeTahoeLateSnow
Getty Images

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area, Lassen, E. Plumas and E. Sierra counties, from early Monday morning into evening.

Forecasters are expecting 2 to 8 inches of snow in the Tahoe Basin, with 8 to 14 inches falling above 7,000 feet.

weather 19 hours ago

Early Fire Warning and Late Season Sierra Snow

climate in crisis Apr 5

Worst Megadrought in 1,200 Years: Early Snow Melt Causing Water Crisis

Northeastern California could also see 2 to 6 inches, except for up to two inches in eastern Lassen County.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NWS says to expect strong winds through Sierra passes that could cause damage and lower visibility. Check road conditions at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

This article tagged under:

Sierra snowRAINSNOWcalifornia weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us