Six Flags Announces It Will Reopen All of Theme Parks in 2021

By Bay City News

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it will reopen all 26 of its theme parks in North America this year.

The announcement, however, did not provide a date when Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo will be open daily.

The park is currently open weekends between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., but company officials said they are still working with state officials to set firm reopening dates for parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City and Canada.

California's Great America in Santa Clara announced in January that it plans to reopen May 22.

The other Six Flags theme park in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, remains closed.

