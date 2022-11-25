Ski California Releases Digital Mountain Safety Guide

As the excitement builds for ski season, Ski California recently released a digital version of the mountain safety guide.

The guide features tips and information including loading a chairlift to advanced avalanche and deep snow awareness.

“We know people get hurt when they ski and ride. What we try to do is educate them as much as we possibly can before they do it,” said Mike Reitzell Ski California President.

The association said the goal is to create awareness so riders can avoid common mistakes and have fun.

To see the complete guide, visit safety.skicalifornia.org.