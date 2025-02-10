2 survive after small plane crashes, lands upside down in California field

Two people walked away unharmed after their small plane crashed and landed upside down in a field in Central California Sunday morning, officials said.

The plane went down at about 11:15 a.m. in a vegetable field near Minter Field Airport in the Kern County community of Shafter, located just outside Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

First responders found the plane in the middle of the field, but no smoke or fire was visible, the fire department said.

"Firefighters quickly gathered tools and medical equipment and made their way to the wreckage," the fire department said in a post on social media. "Arriving at the plane, they were relieved to find both occupants safely out of the aircraft and refusing any medical treatment."

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.