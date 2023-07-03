Single-engine airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe, 2 on board rescued by boaters

A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Nearby boater John Raleigh heard about the crash and hurried over to help.

"It looked like a boat, it was so big," Raleigh said. "When we got there, the fuselage was vertical. It was standing like that and the wings were out. I thought probably they're dead because it's a plane crash. Then two heads popped up."

The boaters were able to get the two people on board and rush them to first responders.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.