Small Plane Crashes on Roof of Placer County Home

A small plane crashed on top of a home in the Placer County city of Auburn Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, was transported to a nearby hospital, but the sheriff's office did not immediately provide information about their condition. The homeowners, who were inside at the time of the crash, were not hurt.

The crash happened along the 3000 block of Miracle Drive, the sheriff's office said. It was reported at about 3 p.m.

An investigation is underway.