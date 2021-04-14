San Diego

Smugglers Drop 2-Year-Old Child From Border Wall: USBP

The child was not injured as the child was dropped into the arms of its father below, USBP said

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Surveillance cameras capturing the moment a child is from from atop the border wall
San Diego Sector Border Patrol

A 2-year-old child was not injured after being dropped from atop the 18-foot-high border wall in San Diego into its father's arms, U.S. Border Patrol agents said Wednesday.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents witnessed the event shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While utilizing remote video surveillance systems (RVSS), agents observed a group of individuals illegally enter the U.S. by climbing over the border wall. While monitoring the group, RVSS operators observed a small child being suspended from atop the border wall and dropped to an awaiting person below, USBP said.

California

yosemite 5 hours ago

Something Good: New Welcome Center for Yosemite

Los Angeles Apr 13

Missing Hiker Found After Man Using Computer at Home Pinpoints His Location

Agents arrived on the scene and arrested the group. After further investigation, it was revealed that the smuggler dropped the child into the arms of the child's father below. The child was not injured, USBP said.

“This event could have been catastrophic,” said U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “It is not only unlawful, but inherently dangerous to cross the border anywhere outside of a designated port of entry.”

Both the father and child were determined to be citizens of Ghana with no legal status inside the U.S.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoBorder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us