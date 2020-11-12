Mono County

Snowplow Driver Finds 2 Slain on US 395 in Eastern Sierra

Heavy snow coats the Eastern Sierra
George Rose/Getty Images

A California state snowplow driver clearing a remote stretch of U.S. 395 in the eastern Sierra Nevada found the bodies of a man and woman who had been slain, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies were spotted just before dawn Monday on the shoulder of the highway about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the tiny community of Bridgeport.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and determined the deaths were homicides, the office said in a press release.

California

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Unwelcome Milestone: California Nears Million COVID-19 Cases

INVESTIGATIVE 12 hours ago

Dying Patients Denied Justice Amid COVID-Related Court Delays

“It can be confirmed that neither are local to Mono County or surrounding areas. The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the statement said.

The names of the dead were withheld pending notification of relatives.

The discovery came after the first storms of the season moved through California, bringing significant snowfall to the Sierra.

The Sheriff’s Office said further information will be released as long as it does not compromise the investigation.

Bridgeport is a six-hour drive north of Los Angeles.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mono County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us