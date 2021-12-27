What to Know: Lake Tahoe-Area Highways Closed as Crews Clear Snow

Major storms continue to dump much-needed snow across the Sierra Nevada, but that snowfall is forcing authorities to shut down key roadways in the region.
Here's a breakdown of mountain highway closures, tips for driving in wintry conditions as well as a look at the latest weather forecast.
List of major Sierra mountain highway closures
As of Monday afternoon, the following highways in the Lake Tahoe area were closed:
- Interstate 80 from Applegate to the California-Nevada stateline
- Highway 50 from Placerville to Meyers
- Highway 89 from Sierraville to Truckee; from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road; from Harper's Grade to Emerald Bay; from Christmas Valley to Luther Pass
- Highway 267 from Truckee Airport Road to Kings Beach
- Highway 88 from two miles west of Kirkwood to Red Lake Creek/Carson Pass
For the latest road conditions in the mountains, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter, check out the Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623
You can also hop on Twitter and follow a number of public safety accounts, including CHP Truckee, CHP Placerville, CHP South Lake Tahoe and Placer Sheriff.
When will the major Sierra mountain highways reopen?
As of Monday afternoon, it's unclear when the various closed roadways will reopen. Crews have to clear snow, toppled trees, downed power lines and other debris before reopening the roads to traffic.
"Crews are working around the clock to get the highways reopened," Caltrans said in a tweet.
What are some winter driving tips to keep in mind?
If you absolutely have to drive, consider these tips before you leave and while you're on the road.
- Visit the Caltrans Quickmap for updated road conditions
- Check your wiper blades and tire pressure
- Have a portable phone charger with you
- Keep a blanket, water and food in your car
- Carry chains in your car
- Slow down, watch out for public safety crews on the roads and leave extra space between your car and the vehicles around you
What's the weather forecast for the Sierra?
A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said moderate to heavy mountain snow was expected to continue throughout the morning before transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon.
What's the status of Lake Tahoe ski resorts?
Several Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, including Palisades Tahoe and Northstar, were closed Monday.