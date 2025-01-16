How the SoCal wildfires may impact your travel plans

As devastating wildfires continue to affect Los Angeles, many travelers are left wondering how their plans -- and their travel insurance -- may come into play.

Jeff Rolander, VP of claims at Faye Travel Insurance, said that travelers who are impacted by mandates and purchased a typical travel insurance plan ahead of time may be able to get their trip covered.

"If there is a mandatory evacuation ordered, that could be a covered reason to cancel the trip or interrupt the trip," Rolander said. "If the destination or the home that you reside in is uninhabitable that would be another covered reason."

Lodging may also be impacted by the fires, as lower vacancies may occur due to people being displaced by the fires. Rolander said this inability to lodge at a hotel or Airbnb is typically not covered by a travel insurance plan other than what Rolander called the "cancel for any reason" coverage.

While most people likely don't think a travel insurance plan is necessary, Rolander said that you should truly consider about the plan. Whether that may be due to technical issues or extreme weather events, a travel insurance policy can help cover unexpected events.

"It's especially important to protect that [travel] investment and yourself with a travel insurance policy," Rolander said.