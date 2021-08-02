plague

Some Areas of South Tahoe Closed Due to Animals With Plague

Plague is naturally present in some areas of California, according to El Dorado County Public Health

Lake Tahoe is seen from a viewpoint.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials are closing some areas on the south shore of Lake Tahoe after some chipmunks tested positive for plague.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports that the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their parking areas will be off-limits through Friday.

During that time, the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting vector control treatments in those areas.

El Dorado County spokeswoman Carla Hass said the chipmunks that were tested had no contact with any people.

Forest Service officials expect the facilities to be open again by the weekend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to El Dorado County Public Health, plague is naturally present in some areas of California.

People hiking and doing other outdoor activities should avoid contact with animals. They should do the same for their pets.

California

investigations 5 hours ago

Two Tree-Sparked Fires Prompt PG&E to Vow Faster Response Times

Power Shutoffs 6 hours ago

Power Shutoffs Should Be Last Resort, Regulators Warn

Plague is an infectious bacterial disease that tends to be spread by chipmunks, other wild rodents and their fleas. For humans, symptoms can show up within two weeks of exposure to an infected animal. They include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes.

If caught early, it can be treated with antibiotics.

This story corrects “National Forest Service” to the U.S. Forest Service.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

plagueLake TahoeSouth Lake Tahoe
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us