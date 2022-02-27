California

State Bar Announces Public Website Has Removed Breached Data

By Bay City News

The State Bar of California announced Saturday that is investigating a data breach of confidential attorney discipline it discovered had been posted online Thursday.

A public website that aggregates nationwide court case records was able to access and display limited case profile data on about 260,000 nonpublic state bar attorney discipline case records, along with about 60,000 public court case records, according to a news release from the state bar.

Cyber Attacks Feb 25

Silicon Valley Companies Worried About Cyberattacks From Russia

cyberattack Feb 24

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself From a Cyberattack

On Sunday morning, the State Bar announced that as of late Saturday night, "it appears that all State Bar records, confidential and public, have been removed from the site, with a note confirming this on the site. We are continuing to investigate." Officials said the website also appears to display confidential court records from other jurisdictions.

State bar officials said they have taken several steps since the discovery, including notifying law enforcement, hiring a team of forensic experts to assist in the investigation, and asking the organization's case management software vendor to investigate. They said they also contacted the hosting company of the website that posted the confidential data to take down the information immediately, as direct contact information for the website owner was not readily available.

"We apologize to anyone to anyone who is affected by the website's unlawful display of nonpublic data," said Leah Wilson, the bar association's executive director. "We take our obligations to protect confidential data with the utmost seriousness, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that we resolve this issue quickly and prevent any such breaches from recurring. We intend to act quickly to provide disclosures to affected individuals."

The organization has set up a webpage to provide ongoing updates and answer questions about the data breach at calbar.ca.gov/data-breach.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Californiastate bar of California
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us